HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. DeSantis, 91, died Wednesday morning December 29, 2021 at Caprice Healthcare.

He was born June 14, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of William A. and Minnie Marie Carano DeSantis.

Mr. DeSantis served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Richard worked for Ty’s Daily Double for over 30 years and formerly worked for the Liberty Restaurant, General American and Truscon Steel.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He leaves a niece and nephew, Lisa Scully and William DeSantis of New Castle, Pennsylvania; cousins, Joe (Sue) Carano, Mark Carano, Virginia Morocco and Laura Gonzalez all of Hubbard, Justine (Michael) Novasel of Malvern, Pennsylvania and Nick Carano of Girard.

He also leaves dear friends, Bob and Roxann Gross of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William T. DeSantis and two sisters, Helen Ambrose and Carmel DeSantis.

Family and friends may call on Monday January 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at the church.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard, please visit our floral store.