Rebecca “Becky” Kresovsky, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca (Becky) Washburn Kresovsky, of Fort Myers, Florida, was an interior designer, a life-long artist and friend to all. She passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Massachusetts, after a two-year battle with advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma. Becky, a non-smoker, was heroically treated by the Thoracic and the Cardio Oncology teams of Mass General Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Becky was born September 24, 1951 in Trenton, New Jersey. Her parents were Seth H. and Janet Higginbotham Washburn of Harding Township, New Jersey.

She was married April 21, 1979 in Upper Arlington, Ohio to John Kresovsky, originally from Hubbard, Ohio. They were blessed with two daughters, their wonderful husbands and four most precious grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Weber, of Mason, Ohio and children, Adeline and Emily Weber, Alison (Andy) Nickerson of Melrose, Massachusetts and children, William and Lydia Nickerson. Becky also leaves a stepson, Mark (Jennifer) Kresovsky, Dansville, New York; a sister and three brothers, Kate Brennan of Albuquerque, Peter (Marilyn) Washburn of New York City, Steve (Shari) Washburn of Berkeley, California and John (Lari) Washburn, Wiscasset, Maine. She also leaves a half-brother and two half-sisters, Thomas (Debra) Grider of El Cajon, California, Karen (Gregg) Nielson of Hayden, Idaho and Kathy (Daniel) Schmidt, Hayden Lake, Idaho and many nieces and nephews, who she remembered on their birthdays and special occasions.

Becky was a professional interior designer. She graduated from Worthington High School, The Pittsburgh Art Institute and La Roche University. She was accredited by the Institute of Business Designers (IBD) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and was a licensed interior designer in the State of Florida. Her professional experience included designing for Durrants and Wasserstrom (Columbus), Schaefer Architects (Wichita), Pulte, Centex and WCI Communities (Southwest Florida).

Becky loved to paint and she painted or sketched every day. She was taught by nationally acclaimed artists and had her own studio in Maine. According to Becky, “Every time I paint I try to tell a story. Some stories require the richness and vibrance of oil. Others require the precision and challenge of watercolor.” She was a member of the Plein Air Group Midcoast Maine, Sanibel-Captiva Art League, Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Florida Watercolor Society.

Becky always gave back to local communities. She was guided by the memories and faith of her grandfather, Benjamin Martin Washburn, Episcopal Bishop of Newark, New Jersey and taught Sunday School in Wichita. She was a member of the Parent Guild of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas and she led the design for the annual Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Dances. She was a member of Junior League Wichita and the co-vice-president for philanthropic events for the Johnson County Young Matrons. Her participation with the Bath Maine Garden Club let her paint and get inspired by the beautiful flowers of Maine.

Becky and John made career moves from Ohio to Kansas to Florida and retired to a seasonal home on the midcoast of Maine, helping her father in his final years. Along this journey Becky cherished the lifelong and amazing friendships she amassed. The terms most frequently used to describe Becky were compassionate, energetic, artistic, and a fun-loving special person. Becky loved to entertain, play tennis, ride horses, run and bake. Most of all she was a very devoted mother, wife and friend. As a beloved “Mimi”, she could not find enough ways to shower her grandchildren with love. Becky certainly made life better for all those she touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington Street, Bath, on Friday, November 12 for her funeral service celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Pamela Mott officiating.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.

Memorial tributes can be made to a charity of your choice in Becky’s name.

Graveside services will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca “Becky”, please visit our floral store.