LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Rubino, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born May 14, 1939 in Coitsville at home, the fifth of six children born to Eugene and Angeline Perno Rubino.

Ray, a graduate of North High School, served with the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish, formerly Sacred Heart.

Raymond was a floor layer for over 50 years, having worked for Rubino Flooring, Patella Carpet & Tile and Ryan Carpet Sales & Tile. He was also instrumental in helping to build and maintain his father’s golf course, Rubino’s Par 3, in Coitsville.

Raymond was a member of the Youngstown Morra League, a 50-plus year member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 171 and the VFW Post No. 7600, where he served in several positions, including Commander for two years.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp in Pennsylvania. He was a diehard Washington Redskins fan, so much so, that Joe Theismann donated one of his own personal jerseys for Ray to wear in his final resting place. He was especially proud of his Italian heritage and loved sharing his homemade sauce, hot peppers, garlic and red wine, making sure that no one ever went away hungry.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, the former Janice M. Borman; a daughter, Kimberley Albrecht; a son, Geno (Litsa) Rubino; four grandchildren, Andrew (Kayla) Albrecht, Raymond, Christopher and Mark Rubino and a great grandson, Luke Albrecht. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Bubba and cat, Spanky.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Tony, Gene, Dorothy and Carmen.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Prayers will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 Noon at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506, with Father Kevin Peters, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Riad SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.

Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

