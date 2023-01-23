AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home.

He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr.

Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School was of the Catholic faith and served with the United States Marines during Vietnam.

He was a firefighter with the city of Struthers for 27 years, retiring in 1999. Jim was a member of the State of Ohio Firefighter’s Hall of Fame, the American Legion in Austintown, OPFR and the DAV. He coached baseball and football, enjoyed sports, golfing, running and liked fixing things. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Annmarie Brown, whom he married October 21, 2004; a son, James A. Campana and his wife Marsha of Austintown; a daughter, Gina Viano and her husband Scott of Boardman; two sisters, Virginia M. Gentile and her husband Edward of Cortland and Angela M. DeSantis of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Dominic, Christopher, Vincent, Samantha, Gabriella, Hannah, Kayla, Nathan, Xavier, Becca, Giovanni, Alexandra, Alana, Josiah, Julian, Viola, Elliott and Clementine. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and beloved family members.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Gary DeSantis.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday January 25, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard and also one half-hour prior to the Mass on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica with Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

