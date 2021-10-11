Pauline Ann Rosile Alexander, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline “Polly” Ann Rosile Alexander, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving sons.

She was born October 10, 1942, in Hubbard, the daughter of Anthony and Marie Carsone Rosile and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard.

Polly was a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School and then attended Youngstown State University for two years.

She worked at Packard Electric for 34 years.

Polly loved both of her sons as they were her entire world. Polly never asked for much out of life except to see her sons happy, healthy and prosperous.

She was an animal lover, enjoyed playing the slots at the local casinos and reading her newspapers daily. Polly enjoyed cooking and baking Easter bread to give to family and friends. During the summers, she enjoyed sitting on her front porch visiting with her family and neighbors for hours.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, James Blake and John Harvey Alexander, of Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles F. Rosile and sisters, Carol J. Giancola and Mary L. Dubaj.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Memorial Mass will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Polly will leave a lifetime of beautiful, cherished and loving memories. She will be deeply missed by her sons, relatives and friends.

Polly’s sons would like to thank Dr. Charles P. Sammarone, Jr., for his medical care of their mother. Also, the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and special care given to Polly for over two years in her home.

The family has entrusted the care of Polly to the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

