HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Freeze, 63, died Saturday April 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born May 23, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Robert C. and Patricia Bissman Freeze and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Freeze, a graduate of Wilson High School and New Castle School of Trades where he earned an Associate of Specialized Technology Degree.

Paul worked in maintenance at Exal from 1988 until retiring in 2014 and previously worked for Federal Wholesale from 1982 to 1988 and the former Strouss and Macy’s from 1976-1983.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Paul was a member of the Eagles Lodge 213 and enjoyed going to car swap meets.

He leaves his wife, the former Linda S. Sargent, whom he married April 16, 1988; his father Robert of Poland; two daughters Nicole (Niquoli Harris) Freeze of Waipahu, Hawaii and Megan Freeze at home; four brothers Robert (Cindy) Freeze of Boardman, John (Margaret) Freeze of Poland, Edmund (Geri) Freeze of Boardman and William (Claudia) Freeze of Boardman; a sister, Karen (David) Leetch of Canfield; three brothers-in-law Dan (Karen) Sargent, Bob (Lynda Clark) Sargent and Matt Sargent; six sisters-in-law Cheryl Freeze, Jean Freeze, June (Rick) Wilson, Kathy Fairall, Terry (Jim) Kilbert and Karen (Stephen) Sterrett; one granddaughter, Esobella Freeze and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother; his maternal grandparents Ted and Ann Bissman and three brothers Charles “Butch”, James and Thomas Freeze.

Family and friends may call on Thursday April 7, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 PM at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman Canfield Rd. Suite 12, Boardman, OH 44512.

