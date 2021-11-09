Paul A. Ambrosia, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Ambrosia, 68, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning November 8, 2021 at Hospice House.

He was born March 14, 1953 in Turin Italy and came to the United States in 1955 and lived in Lowellville. He was the son of Tony D. and Rose M. Polas Ambrosia.

Mr. Ambrosia, a 1971 graduate of Lowellville High School, was a patient transporter for St. Elizabeth Hospital for 44 years, retiring in 2018.

He was an active member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, where he was an altar server an usher and a greeter. Paul worked the festival, was active in sponsoring couples of the engaged, soup suppers, the food pantry, was a cemetery volunteer and participated in the men’s Renewal. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Men’s Society in Lowellville for over 30 years where he was also a chaplain.

Paul enjoyed golfing and bowling, having played in several leagues and also liked to travel. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves his wife, the former Darlene M. Gerner, whom he married September 27, 2003. Paul was her forever and always love and they were inseparable from the day they met 29 years ago.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Thursday November 11, 2021 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Darlene wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice House for all their care and compassion, Dr. Frank Rich, Dr. Sanaullah S. Khalid and Kim from the Hope Center, Dr. Michael A. DeRosa and staff, Dr. Nicholas Proia, Dr. Richard J. Marina and a special thank you to all our family and friends for their continued prayers.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH 44514 or to St. Patrick Church, 225 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Paul’s final resting place will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

