HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jo (Emerine) Morell of Hubbard, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Thursday evening September 14, 2023.

She was born in Warren, Ohio to Joseph and Fannie (Ashland) Emerine on January 14, 1934.

She graduated from Champion High School in 1952, and was the class Valedictorian. Pat continued her education at Youngstown State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

After being a stay at home mother with her children, Pat worked and retired from Youngstown State University where she worked in the Bursar’s Office.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hubbard, Ohio. She served as Eucharistic Minister, member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Difference Makers and she was a dedicated volunteer to the St Vincent DePaul Society. She enjoyed working the week of the St. Pat’s Festival, and baking her delicious poppy seed cakes for the cake booth.

She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She looked forward to planning yearly family vacations to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina then spent the week spoiling the grandkids, reading, and playing poker with her sons. She loved to travel and after retirement checked many states and countries off of her bucket list. Around her home, Pat was fond of her flower gardens, especially her hydrangeas; and was entertained daily by the birds and hummingbirds that visited her many bird feeders. She delighted in the company of her husband, Carl, and their many friends, who met each week to go dancing, or to dinner and the movie, or a musical show downtown. She was always on the go and when she wasn’t shopping or at the casino, she was dedicated to helping her friends and neighbors who needed a ride to a medical or personal appointment.

While attending YSU, Patricia met Carl T. Morell of Hubbard, and they were married May 31, 1958. Together they raised four sons, Carl (Cyndi) Morell, Charlotte, North Carolina; Ed Morell of Canfield, Tom (Deanne) Morell of Lexington, Ohio and Joseph Morell of Canfield. Pat also leaves her three grandchildren; CJ Morell of Charlotte, North Carolina; Thomas Justin Morell, Lexington, Ohio; and Alexis (Eric) Danhoff of Willard, Ohio, and great-grandchildren Hudson and Mason Danhoff of Willard, Ohio.

Besides her sons and grandchildren, Pat leaves to cherish their memories with her, a brother, Rick (Charlene) Emerine of Boynton Beach, Florida, sister-in-law Jan Emerine of Cortland, companion Joseph Turjanica of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband Carl, parents Joseph and Fannie Emerine and brothers, David Emerine and Arden Emerine.

The family wishes to thank Pat’s caregivers and neighbors for the care and support they gave her when she was unable to care for herself. Their selflessness and compassion are truly inspiring and we are grateful to them for all that they do. Her caregivers often worked tirelessly to ensure that Pat was comfortable, happy, and had the opportunity to go for a ride and be pampered.

Family and friends may call on Friday September 22, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also on Saturday September 23, 2023, one half-hour prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 225 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2431 Niles Rd. SE, Warren, OH

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

