HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Gayle Arnaut Bonaquist, 83, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at home.

Patricia will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born August 28, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Virginia Sorbes.

Patricia was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She continued her education at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, graduating in 1959 with a diploma as a registered nurse. She attended Youngstown State University, graduating Magnum Cum Laud with a BSN in 1982 and Akron University, graduating in 1986 with a Master’s of Science in Nursing. She attended Pittsburgh University working toward a PhD in Nursing Administration.

Patricia was employed by Humility Partners (Mercy Health) for 45 years. During that time as Director of Nursing Services she developed the Intensive Coronary Unit, Outpatient Dialysis Unit and Transplant services. She assisted in the preparation of the document and employee education for Magnet certification.

She participated in the detailed facility design of Nursing Care Centers for patient focused care.

Patricia was a member of Ohio Nurses Association District #3 and was inducted into the Cornelius Leadership Congress in 2015. She also served as secretary of Ohio Nurses Association District #3.

The greatest accomplishment in her career was mentoring many registered nurses and other staff during their career path and to see the results of their personal and professional growth. She retired from HMHP in 2005 and the Youngstown State University in 2009 as faculty staff. She maintained a consulting business for several years.

Her husband Joseph Bonaquist whom she married on May 21, 1960 died on August 5, 1985.

She leaves behind to hold to her memories her daughters, Jolene Takash and her husband Luke, and Charlene Schroeder; six grandchildren, Courtney Jordan and her husband, Jared, Joseph Takash and his wife, Emily, Dana Takash, Sarah Schroeder, Atty. Shayla Palestro and her husband, Frank and Adam Schroeder; five great-grandchildren, Dylan Jordan, Emmett Jordan, Carmen Jordan, Tessa Jordan and Gabriella Negron. She leaves her constant companion James Nespeca whom she loved and will miss his smile and caring nature.

She leaves two brothers, Fred Arnaut and Jack Sorbes; a sister Shirley Ifft and her husband Jerry; four nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews; and a friend Michael Costick.

There are no calling hours, private funeral services were held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kelly-Cummins Funeral Home.

