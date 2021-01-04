Patricia A. Lockso, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Lockso, 76, died Friday evening, January 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born September 17, 1944 at home in Hubbard, a daughter of George T. and Elma M. Beer Ruby and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Lockso, a 1962 graduate of Hubbard High School was of the Protestant faith.

She did data entry for North East Medical Consulting for 16 years.

Patricia enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing dominos and cards.

Her husband, Lawrence L. Lockso, whom she married May 6, 1967, died October 2, 1992.

She leaves a son, Matt A. Lockso and his wife, Kristina, of Monroe, North Carolina; a daughter, Tricia A. Lockso of Hubbard; three sisters, Linda L. Steele of Hubbard, Anita L. Hearn of Brookfield and Darla Marsh of Hubbard and one granddaughter, Annabelle Rose Lockso.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; a brother, Norm “Bob” Ruby and a sister, Shirley E. Phillips.

Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date.

Her final resting place will be with her husband at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

