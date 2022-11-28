HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale R. “Pat” Camuso, 88, died Sunday afternoon November 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born September 28, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of George and Antoinette (Adduci) Camuso and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Camuso, a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a lieutenant with the City of Hubbard Police Department for 33 years, retiring in 1988. Pat was also the owner and operator of Pat’s Antenna Service and was a wizard of electronics.

He was a member of the Hubbard Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Columbus Hubbard Council 2072 and the Hubbard Optimist.

Pat was a very loving husband and father and leaves his wife, the former Carolyn Sue Reinhart, whom he married July 20, 1957; a son, Patrick R. Camuso and his wife Jodi of Brookfield; a daughter, Annette Camuso-Sarsfield and her husband Bernard of Pittsburgh.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eugene and Anthony Camuso and three sisters, Mary Sassone, Virginia Trolio and Lena Papa.

Family and friends may call on Thursday December 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

