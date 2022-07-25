WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela R. Meigs, 48, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born January 29, 1974 in Columbus, a daughter of Thomas E. and Barbara Ann Hughes Thompson and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Meigs enjoyed flower gardening, amusement parks and loved her dogs and grand animals. She entertained all the family events and her last one was planning her daughter’s wedding.

She leaves her mother, Barbara of Hubbard; her husband, P. Dan Meigs, whom she married August 3, 2019; two daughters, Meagan M. (Ashley) Schultz of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Amanda Sue (fiancé, Colin Shinosky) Schultz of Hubbard; three sisters, Cheryl Thompson of Hubbard, Susan (Scott) Mayle of Hubbard and Jennette (Bill) Sawders of Youngstown and one stepgranddaughter, Jaelynn.

Pam was preceded in death by her father and two infant children, Mikelle Hope and Paul Daniel, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Phil Roland officiating.

