Nick Anthony Bucci, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick Anthony Bucci, 86, died Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born December 15, 1934 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of Nick and Minnie Bumbico Bucci. The family moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania in the early 1940s.

Nick served honorably in the United States Army and later retired from the Erie Lackawanna / Conrail Railroad.

Nick was a member of many clubs in the area including, Shenango Valley Sons of Italy No. 856, Sharon American Legion Post No. 290 and the Hubbard Northside Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Francis J. Hughes Council No. 2072 where he was a past Grand Knight. Nick also served as a 4th Degree Faithful Navigator of Bishop Franzetta Assembly of Girard Council No. 2935 and was a member of the Italian American Veterans of Shenango Valley Post No. 25.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Nick was unabashedly Italian and loved to play bocce, garden, can peppers and cook Sunday dinners but most of all he loved to be around family and friends just to talk, share a good story and savor some of his homemade wine.

He married his wife, the former Marjorie Eilleen Corll on May 14, 1960 in Sacred Heart Church in Sharon.

Nick is survived by his three children, Mark Bucci, Eugene Bucci and Michelle (Christopher) Fox, all of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Dominic Bucci of Wellsville, Nicholas Bucci of Shaker Heights, Danielle Bucci, Alexander and Emma Fox all of Hubbard. He also leaves his brother, Joseph Bucci of Sharpsville and three sisters, Elizabeth Morgan of Brookfield, Donna (David) Scott of Sharon and Rose (James) Manusakis of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; his parents; three brothers, Steve Bucci, Frank Bucci and Michael Bucci and two sisters, Antionette Rossi and Mary Ann Miller.

Family and friends may call on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz and Rev. Matthew J. Strickenberger, a good friend of the family officiating.

Nick’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

