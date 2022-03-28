HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Mayle, 97, died Sunday morning March 27, 2022 at Canfield Place.

She was born June 11, 1924 in Phillippi, West Virginia, a daughter of Henry and Minerva Rhoden Mayle.

Mrs. Mayle, of the Protestant faith was a homemaker. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed gardening and quilt making.

Her husband, Ralph Mayle, whom she married September 13, 1943, died July 9, 2000.

She leaves two sons, Bobby (Connie) of Hubbard and Clynie (Toni) of Austintown; a daughter, Regina (Cliff) Blythe of Adkins, Texas and a granddaughter, Marie Artim of St. Louis, Missouri.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ralph; a brother, Gerald Mayle and two sisters, Josephine Mayle and Nellie Newman.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday March 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with her brother-in-law Gary Mayle officiating.

Interment will be at Jackson Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Naomi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.