HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Sperko, 74, died Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 12, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward T. and Mary Catherine Klucher Sperko.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School where she was a member of the band and received her associate degree in finance at Youngstown State University.

She was a very active member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society where she was the treasurer for several years, helped with the card parties and bazaar. Nancy helped count the money for the church festival for over 40 years.

After retiring from Dollar Bank was the librarian for St. Patrick School, taught CCD classes and was proud to have taught her students the correct way to pray the rosary. She also did before and after school child care at the school and was a volunteer dispatcher for the transportation senior van. Nancy worked for Dollar Bank for over 30 years, from a bank teller to bank manager.

She bowled in several leagues over the years, had a strong belief in civic duties and worked the polls on Election Day. She enjoyed traveling and had visited several foreign countries with friends and coworkers. She helped take care of several family members and would also travel to Colorado for weeks at a time each year to help her sister.

She leaves her sister, Lu Ann and her husband, Paul, of Belize; three nephews, Brian, Eddie Joe and Scott and a niece, Stephanie.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Jane Mead, Donna Richardson and Susan Sperko and a nephew, Chris Mead.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the parish center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425 or to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Nancy’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

