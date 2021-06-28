Nancy F. Schotten , Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Florence Schotten, 81, entered her Heavenly home on Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born May 16, 1940, in Marathon, Ohio, a daughter of Glenn and Eunice Duchemin Leach and was a long time Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Schotten graduated from Marathon High School and attended 2 years of Bible College.

She was employed by Marysville Memorial Hospital and was a nursing assistant retiring after 30 years.

Nancy was a member of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, serving on the church board, was a missionary President and a member of various committees.

Her husband, James L. Schotten, whom she married August 27, 1960, died September 21, 2005.

Nancy leaves a daughter, Donna Lynne Schotten of Columbus; two sisters, Elaine (Frank) Grafton of Columbus and Violet Caldwell of Cincinnati, Ohio; she also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas Lee Schotten; a sister, Joyce Leach and a brother, William Leach.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m., at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Michael Byus officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene Missionary Health Fund, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley ~ Cummins Funeral Home.

