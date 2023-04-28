HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Kuty, 69, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 21, 1954 to Gustave and Geraldine (Babjack) Oltmann in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

She came to Hubbard as a youth, graduating from Hubbard High School in 1972 and Youngstown State University in 1976.

She worked in management for Big Lots stores for 35 years, retiring in 2020.

Her husband, John R. Kuty, whom she married April 23, 1977, passed away November 16, 2020.

She leaves a son, Michael (Patricia) Kuty of McDonald; a daughter, Julia Dominick (Steven Clark) of Savannah, Georgia; her mother, Geraldine Oltmann of Hubbard; her brother, William (Cheryl) Oltmann of Hubbard; a grandson, Christopher Dominick of Struthers and a granddaughter, Paige Cumberland of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father and her husband.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Nancy’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her husband.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy A. Kuty, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.