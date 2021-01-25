Michael S. Hegedus, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Hegedus, 60, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Jameson Hospital.

He was born June 19, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of George and Helen M. Gulla Hegedus.

Mr. Hegedus, a member of Victory Christian Church in Coitsville.

He was a torch cutter at Niles Iron and Metal.

He enjoyed drinking beer, enjoyed all things cars, including races, shows and working on them and loved riding his motorcycle.

He leaves two daughters, Reisha Glavic and her husband, Devon and Michelle Derr and her husband, John, both of Hubbard; a sister, Karen McGary of Masury; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves his ex-wife, Margie Coller.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bobby Borton.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 during his favorite time of day, “Happy Hour” from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

