Michael J. Boggia, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

April 17, 2021

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Boggia, Sr., 93, died Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was born July 25, 1927, a son of Michael and Mary Farina Boggia.

Mr. Boggia, a graduate of Lowellville High School, was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Michael loved jazz music and played bass in a jazz band in the 50’s and 60’s. He went on to be a head chef at the Living Room, Cherry’s, “Top O’ the Mall” at the Eastwood Mall and Chieffos during the 70’s and 80’s.

Michael had a great sense of humor and was always joking and telling stories. He enjoyed going to the horse races, watching sports and had a passion for gardening and canning.

He is survived by his wife, the former Josephine Pilolli, whom he married February 3, 1959; his son, Michael J. (Kelly) Boggia of Hubbard; two daughters, Debbie (Rick) Earnhardt of Hubbard and Patricia (Sean) Phillips of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marie; two brothers, Louis Boggia and Alfred (Ida) Boggia and two sisters, Rose (Angelo) Zarlengo and Mamie (Patsy) Melillo.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

