HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Lynne Marshall Mudryk, 54, known to everyone as “Missi,” passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 26, 1968, the daughter of Nelson Marshall and Nancy Silvidi Marshall.

Missi was a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School, where she participated in track, golf and basketball and was a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in education.

After college, she was the varsity track coach for Hubbard, having taken several athletes to the state track meet. Missi was a teacher in the Struthers school system and also worked for the Jewish Center as a summer camp counselor.

Her greatest love after her children and family was Michigan football, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. She had a witty sense of humor and infectious laugh and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves her parents, Nelson and Nancy Marshall of Hubbard; a daughter, Gerri Mudryk of Hubbard; a son, Joe Mudryk of Hubbard; a sister, Mikki Rock and her husband, Mike, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; her nephew and godson, Sean Rock; two uncles, Chip Silvidi, who was her godfather and Tim Silvidi and his wife, Cheryl; an aunt, Linda Silvidi; foster uncle, Carmen Franko and many cousins.

Missi was preceded in death by her uncle, Justin “JD” Silvidi and her aunt MaryAnn Silvidi.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday March 14, 2023, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Private memorial services will be held for the family.

Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

