Matt Carano, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matt Carano, 43, died Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, at home.

He was born October 19, 1977 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph S. and Sue E. Grande Carano and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Carano, a 1996 graduate of Hubbard High School attended Penn State University.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy when he was younger.

Matt was a tow motor operator for Liberty Steel.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves his parents, Joe and Sue of Hubbard and his brother, Tony Carano of Hubbard.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.