Mary Patricia McClure Salata, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Patricia McClure Salata, 82, passed away early Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

She was born July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio to Mary Tomaino and James McClure.

Mary, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a self-employed beautician for 20 years.

After graduating from YSU, she was employed at Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities as an instructor until retiring in 2004.

Mary enjoyed gardening, reading, playing the piano but most of all spending time with her family. She devoted her life to her family and will always be remembered as a positive, loving woman to all those lives she touched.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Hatalosky Salata Sr., a son, Robert Salata Jr. and his wife Barbara, two daughters, Renee Merrell, and Darlene Johnson all of Hubbard, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister Cara (Richard) Michaels of McDonald and a niece and nephew. She loved her family very much and they all held a special place in her heart especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

A private service was held in honor of Mary at Kelley – Cummins Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank All Caring Hospice, Toni Carter and Karen DeLuco for their loving care provided to Mary. Special thanks to her granddaughter, Sarah, who provided care up until the very end.

