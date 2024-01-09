HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Petrusko, 101, died Saturday morning January 6, 2023, at a Countryside at the Elmwood.

She was born July 31, 1922, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio a daughter of Samuel and Mary Carano DePaul and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Petrusko, a homemaker, was a member of the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She served with the Women’s United States Naval Reserve, known as WAVES during World War II.

Her husband, George J. Petrusko, whom she married on June 21, 1952, died on November 17, 2013.

Mary leaves two sons, George (Terri) Petrusko Jr. and Michael (Pam) Petrusko both of Hubbard; a daughter, Gina Zametz of Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Anthony DePaul of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Joni Petrusko, Joshua Petrusko and Christopher and Sean Zametz; granddaughter-in-law, Elaunah Petrusko and two great-great-grandchildren, Dominic and Alexander Petrusko.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband George; three sisters, Caroline Carano, Helen Doughman and Virginia Balestrino and a grandson, Michael G. Petrusko Jr.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 15, 2024, one hour prior to the services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, followed by military honors provided by the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

The interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

