HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wayland, 75, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

She was born September 6, 1946 in East Liverpool, a daughter of William Brooks and Mary Theodoria Baughman Jernigan.

Mrs. Wayland was a music teacher for many years at numerous Catholic schools and gave private music lessons at New York Music and Hubbard Music. Music was Mary Kay’s world; she also enjoyed going to high school footballs games just to watch the bands play at halftime.

Her husband, Bruce D. Wayland, whom she married November 15, 2007, died January 24, 2020.

She leaves a brother, Gene Jernigan of Phoenix, Arizona; her best friend, Brenda Patterson and her husband, Roy, Sr., of Struthers and their children, Melissa and Roy, Jr. She also leaves a friend, Joanne Ross.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

