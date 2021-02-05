Mary J. Dudai, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Dudai, 99, died Monday morning, February 1, 2021, at Caprice Health Care.

She was born July 10, 1921 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Palahunec.

Mrs. Dudai was a licensed practical nurse at Northside Hospital for ten years and later a bank teller at Mahoning National Bank for 15 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mary loved to read, do crafts, go to the park and listen to music. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy and watching her grandkids play sports.

Her husband, Joseph S. Dudai, whom she married August 26, 1939, died January 7, 2000.

She leaves a son, Joseph Dudai and his wife, Nancy, of Hubbard and a daughter, Margaret Nadeja and her husband, David, of Ringgold, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Nadeja, Rena (Kenneth) MacGillivray, David (Kimberly) Nadeja, Matthew Nadeja, Joseph (Connie) Dudai, Ted (Meadow) Dudai and Martin (Wendy) Dudai; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; an infant daughter; two sisters, Ann Sinchak and Kathryn Kunovich and an infant grandson.

Private services were held.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Church Fire Fund, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

