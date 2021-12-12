HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Hacker, 75, died Friday morning, December 10, 2021, at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born February 12, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry and Mary Ann Kresovski Hacker and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Miss Hacker worked in housekeeping for the Ramada Inn for 29 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling and reading.

She leaves two brothers, Harry Hacker of Campbell and John Hacker of Hubbard; a sister, JoAnn Alexee and her husband, Mike, of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Reverend Michael Swierz officiating.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, one hour prior to the services from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Parish Center.

Her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

