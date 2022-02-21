HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. “Lil” Luteran, 92, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born January 12, 1930 in Hubbard, a daughter of Frank and Philomena Carsone Rosile and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Lil, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was the city income tax clerk in Hubbard for ten years.

She enjoyed reading and playing golf at Yankee Run Golf Course, loved vacationing in Las Vegas with her family, playing slots and going to Dean Martin shows. Every Sunday Lil could be found in the kitchen cooking pasta and fried chicken while listening to Dean Martin until 1:00 p.m. when the football games or golf came on.

Her husband, John J. Luteran, Sr., whom she married May 29, 1952, died, April 17, 2011.

She leaves her daughter, Francine Heath of Hubbard; a brother, Bill Rosile and his wife, Shirley, of Hubbard and a grandson, Billy Heath.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a son, John J. Luteran, Jr.; two brothers, Frank “Cheech” Rosile, Jr. and John Rosile; a sister, JoAnn Mikita and a son-in-law, Chuck Heath.

Family and friends may call at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., followed by prayers at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.