HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Mary C. Alexander, 91, died Wednesday morning May 24, 2023 at Hospice House.

She was born December 6, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Catherine Romeo Bertone.

She was a 1950 graduate of South High School in Youngstown and was a resident of Hubbard for over 70 years.

Mary, a gracious woman of strong faith, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard where she honorably served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Always lending a hand in service to others, she was a longtime member of the Infant of Prague Guild and Altar and Rosary Society, having served many years as an officer. She was an active participant of the Christ Renews His Parish Program. Mary was also a former member of the Hubbard Opti-Mrs Club and served as a Girl Scout Leader.

Mary was a meticulous housekeeper and worked many years as a professional seamstress, lovingly sewing for her family. She was employed by J.C. Penney Co. and Hubbard’s Ben Franklin. Mary was an avid reader. Her most cherished times were those spent with her loving family. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring, her unselfish giving and most especially, her laughter.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rocco Alexander, whom she married on April 7, 1951 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, who died on November 1, 2013.

Surviving Mary are her two daughters, Janice (John) Ligenza of Liberty Twp. And Marilyn (Marty) Kuboff of Macedonia; a son Albert (Wendy) Alexander of Hubbard; a brother, Joseph Bertone of Sanford, North Carolina and her sister-in-law, Regina (Rick) Heydle of Poland. Mary was cherished by her six grandchildren, Melanie (Ashley) Wilcox, John Ligenza, Stephanie (Michael) Dota, Kristina (Robert) Walker, Scott (Teri) Kuboff and Anthony (Sheila) Alexander; and was adored by her 14 great grandchildren, Ashton and Alexa Wilcox, Vincent and Salvatore Simone, Dax and Delaney Dota, Emily, Abigail and Charles Walker, Carter and Maxwell Kuboff and Lucas, Tori and Allison Alexander. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews, Labato Family cousins and beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Albert Joseph; a great grandson, Adam Rocco Alexander; her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Andrew Marciella; brothers-in-law, Joseph “Kap” Kapturasky and Gene Alexander and sisters-in-law, Betty Alexander and Patty Bertone.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her selfless caregivers at Elmwood Assisted Living, the Angels of Hospice of the Valley and her long time, loving physician, Maged Awadalla, Maryland.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday May 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also on Wednesday May 31, 2023, one hour prior to the closing prayers at the funeral home from 11:15 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary C. Alexander, please visit our floral store.