HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Vestal Nord passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022.

She was born September 13, 1961, daughter of Ruth E. and Edward W. Vestal, Jr. and was a lifelong resident of Hubbard.

Mrs. Nord was a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She enjoyed working at Siffrin which transports adults with disabilities.

She enjoyed baking, sewing and arts and crafts and while growing up she also enjoyed years of camping with her family.

Mary will always be remembered and missed by her husband, Richard, of 36 years; three children, Christina (Jimmy) Hamilton, Ashley Nord and Adam Nord; two sisters, Donna (Robert) English and June (Dwayne) Bodzenta; two granddaughters, Chloe and Abigail Hamilton; her niece and nine nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Vestal and nephew, Joshua Nord.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hubbard. Memorial services will follow at the church at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

