HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Smolko, 74, died Sunday evening January 2, 2022 at Liberty Health Care with her son Damian at her side.

She was born November 11, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Mary Kuty Smolko and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary Ann, a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School, received her Associates Degree in Interior Design in 1986 from Youngstown State University.

She later managed the Sundown Tavern in Youngstown for many years. She also worked at Home Depot in Boardman.

In her spare time she enjoyed decorating, reading and baking with her sister Margaret with whom she made her home.

She leaves a son, Damian Smolko of Seattle, Washington; brother-in-law, Terry Martin of Hubbard and nephews, TJ and Scott Martin.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Margaret and her companion, Dave Karabin.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view obituary and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Smolko, please visit our floral store.