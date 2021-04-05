Mary A. Sassone, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Sassone, 97, died Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Liberty Health Care.

She was born August 1, 1923 at home in Hubbard, a daughter of George and Antonette Adduci Camuso and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Sassone, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Her husband, Vincent Sassone, whom she married July 4, 1942, died November 10, 1983.

She leaves a son, Vincent J. Sassone of Hubbard; a daughter, Phyllis Houser of Cambridge; a brother, Pat Camuso; a sister, Virginia Trolio and two grandchildren, Susan Houser and James (Traci) Houser.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Vincent; two brothers, Eugene Camuso and Anthony Camuso and a sister, Lena Papa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held today, Monday April 5, 2021 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment took place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

