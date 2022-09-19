HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Waite, 82, died Sunday September 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 13, 1940 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania a son of Stanley J. and Grace Papp Waite and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Waite, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He served with the United States Air Force for 32 years having been in Vietnam and Desert Storm, retiring in 2000 as a 1st Sergeant.

He also was a police lieutenant at the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna for 20 years, retiring in 2005. Martin was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767 in Hubbard.

He enjoyed bowling and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary M. McGarrity, whom he married August 21, 1964; three sons, Brian K. Waite and his wife Shannon of Hubbard, James S. Waite and his wife Jean of Medina and Christopher M. Waite of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Stephen Waite and Rachael, James P. Waite and Sarah L. Fekete and her husband Ben and two great grandchildren, Avery Faith and Brymley Hope.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Waite; a sister, Mildred Collins and a grandson, Timothy Michael Waite.

Family and friends may call on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the services on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Sammarone, and to AJ, Amanda and Barbara of Patriot Hospice who helped take care of Martin.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.