Mark N. Solomon, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark N. Solomon, 70, died Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 16, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Albert and Judith Nius Solomon.

Mr. Solomon, a graduate of Liberty High School, was a truck driver for Rood Trucking, retiring in 2016.

He was an avid bowler and Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. Mark enjoyed listening to classic rock music, reading, he loved motorcycles and working on the computer.

He leaves his wife, the former Judith Hull, whom he married September 6, 1980; a son, Benjamin (Kelli Morris) Solomon of Brookfield; a daughter, Carly (P.J.) Valentino of Hubbard; a brother, Leonard Solomon of Cleveland; a sister, Beth Solomon of California; four grandchildren, Dillon, Nius, Jade and Seth and a great-grandson, Deshaun.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark N. Solomon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.