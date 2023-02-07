YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home.

He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry.

He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mr. Fry was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a line worker for 23 years for Easco Aluminum and a grinder at Howmet Aerospace for five years.

Mark enjoyed bike riding and woodworking.

He leaves his wife, Linda S. Fry, whom he married April 19, 2016; his parents, Peter O. and Mary Janice Fry of Hubbard; a daughter, Melissa Fry of East Palestine; a brother, Brian Fry of Hubbard; a sister, Patty Torok of Hubbard and nieces, Jennifer (Tim) Elson and Jessica (Warren Rhodes) Torok.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

