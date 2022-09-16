HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario Carman Tirabassi, 85, died Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born May 16, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of Angelo and Carmella Deltinto Tirabassi.

Mr. Tirabassi, of the Protestant faith, served with the United States Army.

He worked at UNSCO for 35 years.

Mario enjoyed woodworking refurbishing old cars and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

His wife, the former Margaret “Margie” Miller, whom he married October 12, 1963, died November 7, 2017.

He leaves two sons, Mark Tirabassi and his wife, Dana, of Hubbard and Victor Tirabassi and his wife, Catt, of Hubbard; two brothers, Sam Tirabassi of Struthers and Tony Tirabassi and his wife, Bonnie, of California; one grandson and two granddaughters.

Mario was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margie.

Per Mario’s wishes there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mario C. Tirabassi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.