HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn M. “Mimi” Thon, 95, passed away Wednesday morning November 29, 2023 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born July 17, 1928 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of George and Emma Rhodes Elwell.

Mrs. Thon, a 1946 graduate of South High School, had worked as a bookkeeper at Strouss-Hirschberg.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where she had been a parishioner for over 60 years. She served as an usher, volunteered for the yearly church festival and was a member of its’ senior citizens group.

Mimi was an original participant of the Hubbard Silver Sneakers program. She loved yard work, tending to her flowering plants and feeding hummingbirds. Mimi was very independent, taking care of her own home and driving.

Her husband, Mathew Thon, whom she married November 3, 1956, died September 30, 1999.

She leaves a son, Mark Thon of Girard; a daughter, Michele Minnick and her husband Jim of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Michael (Abby) Minnick, Thomas Minnick and Kristy Thon as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mimi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mathew; a brother, Bob Elwell; a sister, Jayne Osborne and her daughter-in-law, Linda Thon.

Family and friends may call on Saturday December 9, 2023, one hour prior to the Mass from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian burial will follow on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

