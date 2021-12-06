Maria C. Fabrizi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria C. Fabrizi, 79, died Sunday morning December 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

She was born August 20, 1942 in Caramanico Terme Italy, a daughter of Vincenzo and Concetta Campli and moved to Monaca, Pennsylvania in 1967 from Italy and then to Hubbard in 1970.

Mrs. Fabrizi, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, having made all of her own curtains and dresses, knitting and crocheting. Maria loved to cook and had the best homemade pizza in town. She especially loved being with her family and grandchildren.

Her husband, Andrea A. Fabrizi, whom she married in 1967, died August 17, 2005.

She leaves two sons, Vincent A. Fabrizi and Andrew A. Fabrizi Jr. both of Hubbard; a daughter, Nancy M. Fabrizi of Aurora, Colorado; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Andrea and a sister.

Family and friends may call on Friday December 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m at the church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria, please visit our floral store.