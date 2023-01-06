HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie E. Coller, 67, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 23, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert and Goldie Sparks McGinnis.

Margie, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School was a nurse’s aide.

She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Her husband, Dennis Coller, whom she married May 25, 2002, died June 26, 2012.

She leaves two daughters, Reisha Glavic and her husband, Devon and Michelle Derr and her husband, John, both of Hubbard; a sister, Linda Mihalcin and her husband, John, of Brookfield and six grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis; a son, Robert J. Borton II and a sister, Gayle Ferrand.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery with her children’s father, Michael Hegedus.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie E. Coller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.