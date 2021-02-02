Margaret Martin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all, Margaret Martin, who passed away February 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born September 23, 1950, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Kuty) Smolko.

She was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She met the love of her life, Terry, in 1971. They were married October 2, 1971.

Margaret was a stay-at-home mom to her two sons, TJ and Scott, until they started school at Villa Maria Theresa preschool. While helping at Villa Maria Theresa, she was asked to become the computer teacher to the attending children. She was also Villa Maria Theresa’s bookkeeper, a position she held for over 30 years. The Oblate Sisters at Villa Maria Theresa were and always will be Margaret and Terry’s second family.

In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and car shows with Terry in their 1937 Chevy Outlaw.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Terry; sons, TJ of Tacoma, Washington, Scott (Angela) of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Natalia and Nicholas; her sister, Mary Ann; nephew, Damian; the Oblate Sisters and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose Church in Girard, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Martin, please visit our floral store.