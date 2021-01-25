Margaret M. “Princess Peg” Casey, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. “Princess Peg” Casey, 88, died Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 15, 1933 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Angelo and Helen Randall Augustine and moved to Hubbard in 1957 from Pennsylvania.

Peg, a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Greenville.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She worked in the office at The Winner and had also worked as a computer operator at Federal Wholesale and as a key punch operator at Westinghouse.

She loved to sew, travel, play bingo at church, play slot machines and scratch-off lottery tickets but especially loved being with her family.

She leaves her husband, Richard J. Casey, whom she married June 2, 1956; a son, James R. Casey and his wife, Norie, of Hawaiian Gardens, California; two daughters, Karen Casey Barr of Pittsburgh and Anne Margaret Casey of Crestview, Florida; a brother, Michael Augustine and his wife, Louise, of Masury; a sister, June Ricciardi of Masury and three grandchildren, Mitchell, Kristina and Cassidy.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Paul Augustine and two sisters, Rae Bonasera and Sue Sulick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Parish Center. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.