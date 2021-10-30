Margaret E. Stevenson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Stevenson, 86, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Hospice House.

She was born January 20, 1935 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Wesley A. and Irene Shaulis Swank.

Mrs. Stevenson, a homemaker, enjoyed crocheting and loved to craft.

Her husband Frank J. Stevenson whom she married April 6, 1952 and died on October 16, 2021.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Sayers of Warren and Jill Stroud and her husband, Dale, of Columbia City, Indiana; a son, Verle Stevenson and his wife, Julanne, of Fort Myers, Florida; a brother, Ray Swank of Somerset, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Jim Sayers and two great-granddaughters, Elise and Izabella.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; a brother, Harry Swank and a granddaughter, Lisa Sayers.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 N Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Mike Byus officiating. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Private Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

