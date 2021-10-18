Margaret A. Roth, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Roth, 81, died Sunday afternoon October 17, 2021 at Park Vista.

She was born June 1, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter and Ruth McFarland Stere and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Roth, a 1958 graduate of North High School in Youngstown was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church.

She was a grill cook for Greyhound Food at General Motors for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Margaret was a member of the 500 Club and enjoyed reading and baking.

Her husband, Dale F. Roth, whom she married September 3, 1960, died October 27, 2010.

She leaves three sons, Richard Roth and his wife, Sharron, of Hubbard, Kenneth Roth and his wife, Jennifer, of Hubbard and Gary (Lois Fairfield) Roth of Youngstown; two daughters, Rev. Ruth Roth of Atwater and Carol (David Batton) Roth of Cincinnati; a brother, James Stere and his wife, Nancy of, Hubbard; a sister, Helen Jones of Hubbard; grandchildren, Kelley Wajda and her husband, Thad, Dale John “DJ” Roth and his wife, Brittany and Aimee (Pierce Harrington) Schotten and five great-granddaughters, who she called her babies, Gabby Wajda, Macy Roth, Sydney Wajda, Eryn Harrington and Josie Roth. She also leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale; three brothers, Glenn Stere, Paul “Buzz” Stere and Carl Stere and a sister, Pauline Crytzer.

Family and friends may call on Friday October 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at Churchill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m at the church with Rev. Carolyn Berry officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Margaret’s final resting place will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery in New Wilmington.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.