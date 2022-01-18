LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. “Margie” Balakoff, 73, died Friday January 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born June 20, 1948 in Youngstown, daughter of George and Dorothy Mihalko Novak.

Margie was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School.

On June 28, 1969 she married Michael Balakoff. They shared 50 years of marriage and many wonderful memories before his passing on December 19, 2019.

Margie will always be remembered for her fashion sense, kind and gentle heart and a great sense of humor. She kept a beautiful home and took great pride in being a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors, going to casinos and going to car shows where she met so many wonderful people. She also enjoyed sewing and was quite the seamstress. Sewing things from custom clothes, home interior fashion, to even the entire interior of their classic car.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her son, Darrell (Katie) Balakoff of Lowellville, daughter, Christine (Steve) Cain of Ellsworth and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, George Novak Jr.

Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice, namely Kendra, who cared for her over the last year until her final days, giving her the nickname “Goldilocks”. Also, Pam, Sandy and the rest of the staff of Wickshire Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care they provided over the last two years.

Family and friends may call on Friday January 21, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

