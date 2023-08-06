HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Manuel C. “Manny” Menendez, 70, died Saturday morning, August 5, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 17, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Amado and Monse Cabon Menendez and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Menendez, a 1971 graduate of South High School, where he played football.

He played for the Youngstown Hardhats from 1972-1976 and had a tryout for the Cleveland Browns.

He was an active member and volunteer of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for over 50 years and worked in maintenance at Ohio Edison for 40 years, retiring in 2016.

Manny was an avid football fan and was a member of the Ursuline Booster Club and the Howland Gridiron Club. He also coached youth baseball, football and basketball and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, the former Debra J. Suraci, whom he married June 29, 1972; two sons, Dominic J. Menendez and his wife, Trissa, of Howland and Michael James Menendez and his wife, Kathryn, of North Olmsted; a daughter, Lisa M. Stiftinger and her husband, Kirt, of Hubbard; a brother, Raymond A. Menendez and his wife, Donna, of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Mary Lou Menendez of Youngstown and Virginia Alves and her husband, Rich, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a half-sister, Connie DeLeo of Erie, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Marlene Menendez of Hubbard and six grandchildren, Kirsten, Carson, Logan, Gianna, Isabella and Matthew.

Manny was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rick Menendez.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Closing prayers will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, with Reverend Mike Swierz, officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Manuel C. “Manny” Menendez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.