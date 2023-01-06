GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Gasser, 57, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born June 5, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of E. George and Janet “Janie” Faiver Gasser and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Gasser, a 1983 graduate of Liberty High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1988.

Louie was the new product development engineer for Gasser Chair Company for over 40 years where he was very devoted to the family business.

Louie loved to build motors and restore classic vehicles. He was involved in dirt track racing for over 40 years, having raced semi-late model cars and then was the crew chief for his wife, Kari, for 20 plus years who raced dirt modified and late model race cars. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and vacationing with his family.

Louie was a selfless man who would help anyone in need, the Go-To Guy for anything, was a jack of all trades and most importantly his entire family meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his wife, the former Kari A. Petrosky, whom he married December 31, 2002; a son, Cameron Diesel Gasser at home; seven siblings, Gary Gasser and his wife, Kathy, of Liberty, April Kerchak and her husband, Will, of Hubbard, Cheryl Biviano and her husband, Bill, of Liberty, Cindy May and her husband, Van, of Liberty, Dody Bures and her husband, Larry, of Cortland, Mark Gasser and his wife, Jennifer, of Hubbard and Scott Gasser and his wife, Chris, of Millersburg; a brother-in-law, Brian (Chris) Petrosky of Liberty and his fathers-in-law, Bernie Petrosky of Liberty and Gary Wilson of Vienna. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Barbara Wilson and his grandmother, Barbara Mizera.

The family is requesting to please dress casual, wearing your favorite race shirt and you are encouraged to drive your classic vehicles.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the funeral home, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louie’s memory to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to Sight For All United, 966 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Interment will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

