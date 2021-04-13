Lola P. Ackworth, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lola Pauline Baker Ackworth, 93, died Saturday afternoon, April 10, 2021, at Windsor House in Canfield.

She was born August 23, 1927 in Johnetta, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Albert and Edna Cloe Myers Baker.

Mrs. Ackworth worked in quality control at Delphi Packard Electric for 34 years and previously had worked for Isaly’s Dairy for 20 years.

Lola was a member of Gibson Heights Second Presbyterian Church in Youngstown.

She leaves a son, John “Jack” Ackworth and his wife, Debbie, of Liberty Township; a daughter, Dixie Lee Currie of Hubbard; son-in-law, Joe Colonna; six grandchildren, Pam Brooker, Kimberly (Tony) Swain, Jennifer Currie, Raymond (Kim) Diamond, John (Mateja) Ackworth II and Amy (Kevin) Francis and eight great-grandchildren.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Patricia Ann Colonna; a sister, Ruby V. Hammerton and three brothers, Charles Baker, Floyd Baker and Alfred Baker.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Hyun-Suk Kim officiating.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Lola’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Windsor House for their excellent care.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Windsor House Activities Department, 101 West Liberty Street, Girard, OH 44420.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

