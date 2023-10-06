HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jane Stinson, born to Louis and Ethel (Scott) Blair on July 7, 1933, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare in Niles. She was 90 years old.

Born and raised in Hubbard, Lois was deeply rooted in her community, graduating from Hubbard High School in 1951 and marrying her high school sweetheart, Merle Stinson.

Lois devoted her life to being a homemaker and caregiver, filling her home with warmth, love and laughter. She had a passion for collecting Hummel figurines, a hobby that brought her immense joy over the years.

On her life journey, Lois was blessed with a loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth and her husband of 46 years, Merle.

Lois is survived by her son, Keith (Mary) Stinson of Warren, who will forever cherish the precious memories he shared with his mother. She is also lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Keith N. Stinson, Heather Stinson, Kristin Rose and Kenneth Rose.

May she rest in peace, her spirit forever alive in the hearts of those she touched.

Private family services were held at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Entombment took place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

