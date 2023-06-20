MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Sue Glover, 70, died Thursday morning June 15, 2023 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

She was born January 2, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Marion R. Davis Balakoff and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Glover, a graduate of North High School worked in customer service at Big Lots for over 20 years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed gardening, attending concerts, being by the lake, cats and especially loved her grandchildren.

She leaves her longtime companion, Andreas Keith Roller; a son, Jason M. Glover; a daughter, Amy Federspiel and her husband Joshua of Canfield; a brother, Kenneth L. Balakoff of Youngstown; a sister, Bonnie L. Ross of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Emmett and Theodore and one on the way and two nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved cat Boo.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael D. Balakoff.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday June 27, 2023 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Sue Glover, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.