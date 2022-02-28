HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Ramps, 70, died Saturday evening, February 26, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 4, 1951 in New Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph Max and Joanne Gallaher Smith and moved to Hubbard in 1964.

Mrs. Ramps, a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of First Baptist Church.

She worked for Brookfield Gardens for nine years and formerly had worked for Woolworth’s in Liberty Plaza and KFC in Boardman.

Linda enjoyed cake decorating and catered weddings and graduations with her husband and sister.

She leaves her husband, Jim A. Ramps, whom she married January 1, 1995; three daughters, Joani Dodrill and her husband, Bill, of Warren, Becky Welker of Conneaut and Kimi Mastropietro and her husband, Tony, of Hubbard; a sister, Pattie Blondeaux of Hubbard; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.