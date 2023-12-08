HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. McCullough, 73, died Thursday morning, December 7, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 23, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Alice Fisher Woodall and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. McCullough, was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School was of the Christian faith and a homemaker.

She had been a beautician at the former First Ladies at the Eastwood Mall.

Linda was an avid Longaberger basket collector and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves her husband, James McCullough, whom she married July 31, 1971 and a grandson, Caleb Johnson of Delphos, Ohio.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jonell M. Johnson and her sister, Judy Fulytar.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda M. McCullough, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.